SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Amid a coronavirus pandemic and state and county stay at home orders, CHP says they had to break up a 100 to 150 car sideshow with 300 people around.

It happened around 6 p.m. on Sunday at Florin Road and Palmer House Drive.

Officer James Young, South Sacramento CHP spokesperson, said arriving officers found about 300 people and 100 to 150 cars at the sideshow.

As officers attempted to break up the sideshow, Officer Young said one of the vehicles tried to leave the area and ended up sideswiping a CHP vehicle.

Young said the 18-year-old driver was arrested on a felony evading charge. The officer wasn't hurt in the crash, but two minors, who were in the 18-year-old's vehicle, complained about some minor injuries and were taken to a hospital, according to Young.

Young said a lot of the vehicles went north on Highway 99 and tried to stop traffic to keep doing sideshows. He says officers were able to stop that from happening, but, one driver was arrested after participating in reckless driving on Highway 99.

Young said the sideshow cars went to North Sacramento, where CHP kept an eye on them to make sure they don't convene again.

