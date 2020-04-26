SACO, Maine — Saco Police officers responded to a report of an erratic driver on the Industrial Park Rd Sunday at 8:40 a.m.

A red Chevy pickup truck had driven through a construction site running over numerous traffic cones, driving in the wrong lane, and almost striking another car head-on.

Workers from the construction site followed the truck which pulled into a nearby business. Prior to police arriving, the driver of the pickup truck backed into one of the construction vehicles and fled the scene.

Responding Officers located the truck on the Buxton Road and attempted to conduct a traffic stop. The pickup truck refused to stop, leading to a chase.

The truck traveled over the Louden Road and Boom Road, where police ended the chase. Police were able to place spike mats on the Boom Rd and the truck ran over the spike mats deflating both driver’s side tires. The truck continued going into the City of Biddeford, spinning out at the intersection of Elm Street and Pine Street.

Officers from Saco and Biddeford took the pickup truck driver Christopher Nelson, 38, of Fort Fairfield, Maine, into custody. Nelson was transported to the York County Jail and is facing multiple felony and misdemeanor charges with a July 24 court date.

As a result of this investigation, no one was injured, and the incident is under further investigation.

