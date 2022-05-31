Saco man shot from SUV in downtown Portland

Police were called to the area of Park Avenue and Forest Street at 5:43 p.m. Monday for reported gunshots.

PORTLAND, Maine — A 19-year-old Saco man was shot by occupants of an SUV early Monday evening while reportedly filming a music video with friends in downtown Portland.

Police were called to the area of Park Avenue and Forest Street at 5:43 p.m. for reports of gunshots, Maj. Robert Martin of the Portland Police Department said in a news release.

Police found evidence of a shooting, he said. While they were investigating, Maine Medical Center officials reported a 19-year-old Saco man had walked into the emergency department with a gunshot wound.

The man reported he was shot by the occupants of a black SUV that drove by while he and his friends were filming a rap music video.

Later Monday evening, Wells police stopped a vehicle matching the description and took two men and two juvenile males into custody.

The vehicle was reportedly stolen from Rowe Ford on Thursday, and a license plate was illegally attached.