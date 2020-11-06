SACO, Maine — Maine Drug Enforcement Agency says 53-year-old Scott Pendleton of Saco was charged with Aggravated Trafficking Schedule W Drugs (Fentanyl) Tuesday.

The MDEA York District Task Force has been investigating Pendleton, who drug agents say was making frequent trips from Maine to Massachusetts to purchase large quantities of fentanyl, since February. Pendleton would return to Maine, weigh and repackage the fentanyl into individual dose

sizes and sell them throughout Biddeford-Saco.

Tuesday night, agents watched Pendleton as he delivered the drug to customers in Saco. With assistance from Saco Police Pendleton's vehicle was stopped on Elm Street.

Drug agents seized 103 grams of fentanyl and $4,145 in cash.

Pendleton was transported to the York County Jail by Saco Police where bail was set at $25,000 cash. Pendleton is awaiting his initial appearance.

The street value of the seized fentanyl is $15,000.

