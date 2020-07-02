OLD ORCHARD BEACH, Maine — A Saco man was arrested and charged Thursday in connection with a December robbery in Old Orchard Beach. The incident took place around 9:30 P.M. on Tuesday, Dec. 10, at the Family Dollar store on Heath St.

Michael Chase, 32, is charged with Class A robbery.

Police told NEWS CENTER Maine shortly after the robbery that an unidentified white man reportedly entered the store wearing dark clothing and covering his face. According to Old Orchard Beach Police, he took out a hammer and demanded money from the store's clerk.

The suspect ultimately took money from a nearby cash register and told the clerk to lay on the floor. The suspect then fled in an unknown direction and it was unknown whether a vehicle was involved.

RELATED: No suspect identified in armed robbery of Old Orchard Beach 'Family Dollar'

Police said Chase had reportedly been staying at the Dock House Inn, which is on the same street as the Family Dollar. A search warrant was executed at the inn and an arrest warrant was subsequently obtained.

Chase was taken into custody without incident and transported to the York County Jail. His cash bail was set at $10,000.

RELATED: Old Orchard Beach Police still looking for man who robbed Family Dollar