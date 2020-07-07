Saco man arrested, charged with attempted aggravated murder

Saco Police say Isaiah Dennison hit someone with his car Monday morning at the intersection of Main Street and Storer Street.

SACO, Maine — Police have arrested a driver and charged him with attempted aggravated murder after a pedestrian was hit in Saco Monday morning.

Saco Police say Isaiah Dennison hit someone with his car at the intersection of Main Street and Storer Street around 7:30 a.m. Monday and drove off. Police say Dennison and the pedestrian were involved in a romantic triangle.

Less than an hour later, Biddeford Police found the car and the Saco police was able to make the arrest.