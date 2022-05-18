Saco man accused of taking hammer to police cruisers' windshields

Vincent St. Ours is being held at the York County Jail and is scheduled to appear in court on Friday, according to police.

SACO, Maine — A Saco man is accused of smashing the windshields of four cruisers owned by the town's police department.

Vincent St. Ours, 57, has been charged with four counts of aggravated criminal mischief and one count of criminal trespass in relation to the incident, Saco police said in a release Wednesday.

He is currently being held at the York County Jail and is scheduled to appear in court on Friday, the release states.

Saco police claim St. Ours walked into the department's restricted access parking lot around 7:15 a.m. and used a hammer to smash the windshields. Two of the cruisers were brand new and the other two were front-line police SUVs, according to officials.