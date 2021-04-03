Sabattus police search for Nissan sedan allegedly involved in road rage crash

A 29-year-old Sabattus man was injured in the crash, which occurred at 7:30 Thursday morning on Sabattus Road.

SABATTUS, Maine — A Sabattus man was injured Thursday morning in a crash that police say was triggered by a road rage incident on Sabattus Road.

Officers investigating an unrelated violation near Marsh Road at about 7:30 a.m. Thursday heard a loud noise and saw a large dust cloud about 100 yards away, Sabattus Police Chief Sheila Wetherbee said in a release Thursday afternoon.

Police found 29-year-old Zachary Storkson trapped inside a 2007 Mitsubishi Outlander that had been involved in a single-vehicle crash. Police forced open the vehicle door and Storkson was taken to Central Maine Medical Center in Lewiston with non-life-threatening injuries, Wetherbee said.

An investigation, including surveillance video from a nearby business, indicates the crash followed a road rage incident between Storkson and the unknown operator of a late-model blue Nissan sedan, according to police.

Storkson lost control of the Mitsubishi after passing the Nissan in the direct path of oncoming traffic, Wetherbee said, and crashed, coming to rest in nearby trees.

The crash remains under investigation and charges could result.