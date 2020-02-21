SABATTUS, Maine — Sabattus and Lewiston fire crews responded to a single-family house fire near Sabattus Disc Golf Pro & Golf Shop Friday afternoon.

Sabbtus Police Communications said it first received a report of smoke showing from the area on Bowdoinham Road at 2:27 p.m.

NEWS CENTER Maine spoke to Peter Ruby, owner of the house and the Disc Golf Course and Pro Shop, and he said no one was injured in the fire.

Earlier Friday, the shop made a Facebook post saying the courses and shop would be closed due to a utility outage. The cause of the fire is unknown at this time.

This is an ongoing story. We will update as more information becomes available.

