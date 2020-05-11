Rumford robbery suspect arrested in North Carolina, accused of leading police on 130 mph chase in stolen car

Garrison Hebert is expected to remain incarcerated in North Carolina and face charges there before being extradited to Maine to face additional charges.

MARSHVILLE, N.C. — A Rumford man is facing a number of charges after being arrested in North Carolina on Monday. He is accused of stealing a car in Rumford after assaulting the owner, and then leading police on a high-speed chase in North Carolina.

Garrison Hebert, 23, of Rumford is currently being held in the Union County Jail in Monroe, NC. He is charged with the following:

Being a fugitive from justice

Assault with a deadly weapon of a government employee

Reckless driving to endanger

Speeding in excess of 35 MPH

Fleeing or eluding arrest with a motor vehicle

Felony possession of marijuana

Motor vehicle theft.

He is being held on a $95,000 bond pending further court proceedings in North Carolina and extradition back to Maine where he will face additional charges of felony robbery and theft of a motor vehicle, according to Rumford police.

In the early morning hours of Oct. 31, Rumford police investigated a report of a robbery and theft of a car from a Rumford resident that allegedly occurred at the resident's place of employment on the island business district in Rumford.

Rumford police said they learned that Hebert had assaulted the victim, stole their keys, and took off with the victim's vehicle. The victim was treated at Rumford Hospital for a non-life-threatening injury. The victim and Hebert knew each other, according to police.

A BOLO ("be on the lookout") alert was broadcast to police agencies throughout the region, but produced no results. The alert was then entered into a nationwide alert system. Rumford police obtained a warrant of arrest from the Unified Criminal Docket Court in Rumford and the warrant was entered into the system with nationwide extradition.

On the evening of Nov. 3, Rumford police received word from the the Marshville, NC Police Department, who said they had just been involved in a high-speed chase with speeds topping 130 miles per hour with Hebert after they tried to stop him for speeding. They had received the Rumford Police Department's stolen vehicle and wanted person alerts, which had been entered nationwide by the Oxford County Regional Communications Center at the Rumford Police Department's request.

According to Marshville, NC Police Sgt. Tom McClellan, the chase continued for nine miles before Hebert crashed into trees on a dead end road. According to Rumford police, Hebert then took off running from the scene on foot but was ultimately apprehended by officers.