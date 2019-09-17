RUMFORD, Maine — Rumford police are investigating a shooting during a robbery that left one man injured.

Around 12 a.m. Tuesday, Sept. 17, police responded to shots fired at 97 Maine Avenue in Rumford.

Investigators say when they arrived they found Kevorn Haywood, 31 of Brooklyn, N.Y., shot in the upper leg but the shooter was gone.

Police say two African-American men went into the apartment on Maine Ave. to rob it but during a scuffle Haywood was shot. He was taken to Rumford Community Hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Police do not believe this was a random act of violence. They say this was a targeted assault by people who knew Haywood.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Rumford Police Department at 364-4551. Also, investigators are asking residents for any video recordings from the Maine Avenue area.

