ROCKLAND, Maine — Two teens from Rockland have been charged with arson in connection to a late May fire that destroyed a home garage.

Both were already in jail on unrelated charges Wednesday when the new charges were lodged, Maine's Public Safety spokesperson said.

Hendrix Hallowell, 19, and a 17-year-old boy are both charged with counts of arson and burglary, brought forth by fire marshal's office investigators.

The May 30 fire destroyed a detached garage at a home on Camden Street Terrance. The house was not damaged. The fire marshal's office said the two entered the garage, set the fire and left.

Hallowell was expected in court Friday. As of Thursday morning, he was at Knox County Jail, while the boy was being held at Long Creek Youth Center.

VILLAGE SOUP: Early evening fire damages garage

Thankful the fire didn't spread to her house, the homeowner told the Knox Village Soup that her father built the house in the 1950s, and that when he mother died several years ago she stored her furniture in the garage.

The fire was noticed shortly after 6 p.m., and firefighters from Rockland, Rockport and Camden used about 1,400 gallons of water to extinguish.