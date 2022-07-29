Police use stun gun to subdue teen in Rockland parking lot

Police say the teen called 911 early Thursday morning to say they had several guns and wanted to confront police in the parking lot at the police department.

ROCKLAND, Maine — Rockland police reportedly used a stun gun to subdue a teen during a confrontation early Thursday morning outside the police department.

Police said the teen called 911 at about 2 a.m. Thursday to say they had several guns and wanted to confront police.

Officers arrived to find two teens waiting in a parking lot, smashing bottles and yelling that they wanted to fight.

"We've had incidents in the past [with one of the teens] when they've had firearms," Rockland police Sgt. Alex Gaylor said.

Officers used a stun gun to subdue one of the teens.

Both teens were taken into protective custody and brought to Pen Bay Medical Center for evaluation and "possible detox."

Gaylor said police found no weapons in either teen's possession.

One teen was charged with disorderly conduct and refusing to submit to arrest or detention and was released from the hospital into the custody of their parents.

The other teen was charged with misdemeanor terrorizing, disorderly conduct, and refusing to submit to arrest or detention. They were released from the hospital into the custody of their parents and later taken to Long Creek Youth Development Center in South Portland.