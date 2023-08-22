x
Rockland police search for motorcycle reported stolen

The motorcycle was reportedly stolen on Monday.
ROCKLAND, Maine — Police in Rockland are searching for a motorcycle reportedly stolen on Monday.

According to a Facebook post by the Rockland Police Department, a purple and gray 2002 Harley Fatboy motorcycle was reported stolen from the south end. 

Police said the motorcycle has a "painted image of a wolf howling at the moon on the oil tank, as well as a pink dragonfly on the rear fender."

Those who may have information regarding the incident are asked to contact Officer Logan Finnegan at lfinnegan@rocklandmaine.gov.

