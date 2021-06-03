Rockland man pleads guilty to making hoax distress call

PORTLAND, Maine — A Rockland man pleaded guilty Thursday in federal court to making a hoax distress call, Acting U.S. Attorney Donald E. Clark said in a press release.
According to court documents, on December 3, 2020, while at the Spruce Head Fisherman’s Co-op, Nathan Libby, 31, made a false distress call for a vessel and crew reportedly taking on water in the vicinity of Spruce Head. In response, the U.S. Coast Guard initiated a search lasting more than five hours, which included the use of a local Coast Guard vessel, a Maine Marine Patrol vessel, and a helicopter from Coast Guard Air Station Cape Cod. Further investigation identified Libby as the caller and the search was suspended as a hoax call.
Libby faces up to five years in prison, a $250,000 fine, a $10,000 civil penalty and reimbursement for all costs incurred in responding to the false distress message. He will be sentenced after the completion of a presentence investigation report by the U.S. Probation Office. A federal district court judge will determine any sentence after considering the U.S. Sentencing Guidelines and other statutory factors.
The U.S. Coast Guard Investigative Service, the Maine Marine Patrol and Coast Guard Sector Northern New England investigated the case.