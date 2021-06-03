Rockland man pleads guilty to making hoax distress call

Nathan Libby pleaded guilty to making a fake distress call to the U.S. Coast Guard in Dec. 2020.

PORTLAND, Maine — A Rockland man pleaded guilty Thursday in federal court to making a hoax distress call, Acting U.S. Attorney Donald E. Clark said in a press release.

According to court documents, on December 3, 2020, while at the Spruce Head Fisherman’s Co-op, Nathan Libby, 31, made a false distress call for a vessel and crew reportedly taking on water in the vicinity of Spruce Head. In response, the U.S. Coast Guard initiated a search lasting more than five hours, which included the use of a local Coast Guard vessel, a Maine Marine Patrol vessel, and a helicopter from Coast Guard Air Station Cape Cod. Further investigation identified Libby as the caller and the search was suspended as a hoax call.

Libby faces up to five years in prison, a $250,000 fine, a $10,000 civil penalty and reimbursement for all costs incurred in responding to the false distress message. He will be sentenced after the completion of a presentence investigation report by the U.S. Probation Office. A federal district court judge will determine any sentence after considering the U.S. Sentencing Guidelines and other statutory factors.