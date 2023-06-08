Rockland man reportedly confesses to taking skiff from Lincolnville Harbor

Jason Randall, 43, has been arrested and faces two felony charges. He reportedly confessed to taking the skiff and helped law enforcement locate it.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

ROCKLAND, Maine — Editor's note: The video attached to this story was published Aug. 6.

A Rockland man has been charged in connection with a skiff that was reported stolen from Lincolnville Harbor back in July.

Jason Randall, 43, has been arrested and faces two felony charges, including theft by unauthorized taking and driving with a revoked license, according to a Facebook post from the Maine State Police.

The 16-foot Stur Dee brand skiff was reported stolen from Lincolnville Harbor in Lincolnville on July 23. Surveillance footage captured the vehicle used in the alleged theft.

Randall reportedly confessed to taking the skiff and selling it, and he directed law enforcement to the location of the stashed skiff, according to the news release.

"The owner was able to arrive and recover the skiff along with almost all of its parts," the post stated.

Maine State Police was aided by the Rockland Police Department and the Maine Marine Patrol.

UPDATE: The stolen skiff has been recovered and an arrest has been made. The Maine State Police would like to thank the... Posted by Maine State Police on Friday, August 11, 2023