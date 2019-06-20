ROCKLAND, Maine — A Rockland man arrested Wednesday is accused of possessing child pornography on electronic equipment.

Douglas Mills, 68, was taken into custody by members of Maine State Police's Computer Crimes Unit and the Rockland Police Department, according to Maine's Public Safety spokesperson Steve McCausland.

McCausland said Mills had been under investigation since January, and his home at 41 Pleasant St., near downtown, was searched in May.

Investigators' analysis of Mill's equipment revealed child porn images, troopers said, leading to the possession of sexually explicit material charge.

Mills was taken to Knox County Jail.

The Maine Correction Department's probation division assisted.