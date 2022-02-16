Rockland alcohol & drug counselor's license suspended following sexual assault arrest

The state suspended the license of drug and alcohol counselor, Adrian A. Counce, after he was arrested for gross sexual assault.

ROCKLAND, Maine — Editor's note: The video above aired on Dec. 1, 2021.

A state board suspended the professional license of a Rockland counselor charged with sexually assaulting a client.

Adrian A. Counce was arrested by the Knox County Sheriff's Office and charged with gross sexual assault.

Counce has been licensed to practice as a drug and alcohol counselor since September 2021.

According to an interim consent agreement filed by the State of Maine Board of Alcohol and Drug Counselors, the board filed a complaint against Counce after learning on Feb. 2, 2022, that he had been arrested for Class A felony gross sexual assault.

The allegations were made by a client about a Jan. 27 incident at the client's home while Counce was working for Eureka Counseling Services, the Bangor Daily News reported.

According to an interim consent agreement between Counce, the board, and the state attorney general's office, Counce agreed to a voluntary suspension of his license until his criminal case is resolved. At that time, the board may consider conducting an investigation.