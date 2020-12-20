Rochester, New Hampshire hospital security officer dies after alleged parking lot assault

ROCHESTER, N.H. — Rochester, New Hampshire officials say a 64-yr-old man has died from injuries he sustained during an alleged assault last Sunday morning in the parking lot of Frisbie Memorial Hospital.
Richard Semo, 64-years-old, of Farmington, New Hampshire, died Friday from his injuries.
According to police, Semo was found unresponsive after reports of an assault in the hospital parking lot last Sunday morning. Semo was taken to Portsmouth Regional Hospital with injuries to his face and head.
Officials say Tyler Thurston, age 29, of New Durham, was arrested and charged with Second Degree Assault.
Semo's autopsy is scheduled today, and as of now, no new charges are pending for Thurston.
The alleged assault is still being investigated, and officials ask anyone who may have seen anything associated with the case to please contact them at 603-330-7128. You can also provide information and remain anonymous by calling the Rochester Crime Line at 603-335-6500 or Text to: CRIMES (274637) Body of Text: TEXT4CASH + your tip. Cash rewards are offered for information that leads to an arrest.