Rochester, New Hampshire hospital security officer dies after alleged parking lot assault

Police say a 64-yr-old hospital security guard died Friday from injuries he received in an alleged assault last Sunday morning

ROCHESTER, N.H. — Rochester, New Hampshire officials say a 64-yr-old man has died from injuries he sustained during an alleged assault last Sunday morning in the parking lot of Frisbie Memorial Hospital.

Richard Semo, 64-years-old, of Farmington, New Hampshire, died Friday from his injuries.

According to police, Semo was found unresponsive after reports of an assault in the hospital parking lot last Sunday morning. Semo was taken to Portsmouth Regional Hospital with injuries to his face and head.

Officials say Tyler Thurston, age 29, of New Durham, was arrested and charged with Second Degree Assault.

Semo's autopsy is scheduled today, and as of now, no new charges are pending for Thurston.