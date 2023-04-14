New Hampshire middle school closes Friday due to threat

School officials received an email Friday morning stating a generic threat that the school would be bombed, a release from the Rochester School District stated.

ROCHESTER, New Hampshire — New Hampshire's Rochester Middle School is closed Friday due to a bomb threat.

Upon receiving the threat, public safety personnel were notified, the release stated. The school district then closed the middle school for the day.

"At this time there is no evidence that the threat is credible, but the decision to close school for the day was made out of an abundance of caution," the release stated.

Rochester police said in a release Friday that emergency services responded immediately to the scene, and New Hampshire State Police Department's Explosive Ordinance Disposal Team arrived to assist. Two state police K-9s were also brought in to search the building, and no bomb was found, the release stated.

“The safety of students and staff is our top priority, and we are pleased to report that there is currently no threat to the public, however, the investigation is still ongoing,” Captain Andrew Swanberry, the Rochester Police Department's support division commander and public information officer, said. “We appreciate the cooperation and patience of the students, staff, and families impacted by this incident. We will continue to provide updates as more information becomes available.”