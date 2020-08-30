Robbery at Dollar General store in South Portland

A suspect described as 'a white male, between 5’5 and 5’7, and a heavier than average build' robbed the Dollar General and took off on foot.

SOUTH PORTLAND, Maine — South Portland Police is asking the public for help in finding a man who robbed the local Dollar General Store.

According to Police, shortly before 2 p.m. on Saturday, August 29, a man walked into the Dollar General store located at 385 Main Street, South Portland.

The man took an item from the shelf, walked to the cashier, and demanded cash from the register. Police say no weapons were mentioned nor displayed.

It's unclear at this time how much cash the robber made off with.

The robber then left the store on foot and walked through the parking lot in the direction of the Jiffy Lube next door.

In a press release, the department says:

"At this time the suspect remains at large, and we are asking for the public’s help. He is described as a white male, between 5’5 and 5’7, and a heavier than average build. He was wearing a black hooded sweatshirt, black facial covering, and dark colored pants."