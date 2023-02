Deputies said the barricaded subject is on Butterfield Road near the intersection of Route 219 and Route 140.

SUMNER, Maine — A road in Sumner is closed as deputies are dealing with a "barricaded subject."

The Oxford County Sheriff's Office wrote on Facebook that Route 140 is closed as a result of the incident.

Deputies said the barricaded subject is on Butterfield Road near the intersection of Route 219 and Route 140.

"The road will remain closed until the situation has been resolved," deputies wrote on Facebook.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

