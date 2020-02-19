AUGUSTA, Maine — A massive fire at Porterville Library in California left one firefighter dead and one missing Tuesday. The Porterville Fire Dept. identified the firefighter who died as Fire Captain Raymond Figueroa, 35. Firefighter Patrick Jones, 25, is missing as of Wednesday morning, authorities say.

In a Facebook post, Augusta Fire-Rescue shared the Porterville Fire Dept.’s fire update. “Our hearts go out to Porterville Fire Dept. who suffered a horrible loss last night. RIP brothers,” the post says.

Porterville police say the fire was intentionally set by two 13-year-olds of Porterville. “Investigators have located the two juveniles who have been booked into the Tulare County Juvenile Detention Facility on the above charges,” police said in a press release. Charges include arson, manslaughter, and conspiracy, authorities say.

According to NBC News, the Tulare County Sheriff’s Office said the fire began around 4 p.m. Tuesday at the library. The fire was brought under control in the middle of the night.

“Unfortunately they are still in the process of searching" for the missing firefighter, Tulare County fire Capt. Joanne Bear told NBC News. "Obviously with the damage to the building, there's still an issue of safety getting in there."

"Please join Sheriff Boudreaux, and all of us at the Tulare County Sheriff’s Office, in sending our deepest thoughts and prayers to the Porterville Fire Department," the office of Sheriff Mike Boudreax said in a statement on Facebook.

RELATED: Two firefighters killed in massive California library fire

RELATED: Fire at University of Maine at Augusta library