WEST BATH, Maine — A Richmond man charged with providing liquor to minors, unlawful sexual touching and assault of three teens, and threatening minor witnesses if they didn't retract their statements, will serve six months in jail, a judge ruled Tuesday.

Jeffrey Tilton was sentenced by Justice Daniel Billings in West Bath District Court, who considered the felony and misdemeanor charges separately, according to Sagadahoc County Assistant District Attorney A.J. Chalifour who prosecuted the case.

Under terms of a plea agreement, Tilton pled guilty to one misdemeanor count of unlawful sexual touching, two misdemeanor counts of assault and two misdemeanor counts of furnishing alcohol to a minor, and was sentenced to six months in county jail.

He pleaded guilty to the felony count of tampering with a witness and was sentenced to serve nine months in jail, all suspended, with two years of probation.

The open plea agreement included no cap on Tilton's sentence.

Tilton was indicted in June 2019 by a Sagadahoc County grand jury on the felony count of tampering with a witness and violating conditions of release, and 11 misdemeanor charges including indecent conduct.

Prosecutors said the crimes took place in February, April, and May of 2019. Tilton was arrested in May 2019 at Richmond High School.

Richmond police had learned of the crimes while following up on an underage drinking party in Bowdoinham following the May 4, 2019, Richmond High School prom.

Tilton was subsequently arrested for violating bail conditions that included having no contact with certain minors.

Chalifour had no comment on the sentence. Tilton's attorney, Roger Katz, did not immediately return a phone call seeking comment.

