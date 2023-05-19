Deputies arrest Richmond man on several domestic violence-related charges

Albert T. "AJ" Peaslee, 40, was already on federal probation for bank robbery, deputies said.

WINDSOR, Maine — A man from Richmond was arrested Thursday on several warrants related to alleged incidents of domestic violence that happened during the last few weeks.

Albert T. "AJ" Peaslee, 40, was arrested without incident in an area off Taylor Road in Windsor at about 12:50 p.m., a news release from the Lincoln County Sheriff's Office said.

Officials reportedly found Peaslee in his truck located in a blueberry field where he was believed to have hidden for a number of days, according to the release.

Peaslee was already on federal probation for bank robbery, deputies said.

He also had several warrants related to alleged domestic violence incidents that occurred within the last few weeks in Whitefield, Dresden, and Richmond, the release stated.

Peaslee was arrested on charges of domestic violence (DV) aggravated assault, two counts of DV assault, DV terrorizing, violation of a protective order, and criminal mischief, with pending charges for robbery, kidnapping, and DV aggravated assault, deputies said.

He is reportedly being held on $100,000 cash bail at the Two Bridges Regional Jail in Wiscasset.

The investigation reportedly involved an extended multi-agency search and the Lincoln County Sheriff's Office was assisted by the Kennebec County Sheriff's Office during Peaslee's arrest.