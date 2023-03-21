Rhode Island man facing 14 months in prison for cyberstalking

Larry Spencer, 62, previously pleaded guilty on Oct. 17, 2022 to cyberstalking his former spouse who moved to Maine.

PORTLAND, Maine — A Rhode Island man is facing 14 months in prison after receiving his sentence in a federal court Tuesday for cyberstalking.

Larry Spencer, 62, was sentenced to 14 months in prison followed by three years of supervised release, a news release from the U.S. Attorney's Office, District of Maine said. Spencer previously pleaded guilty on Oct. 17, 2022.

"The court will also issue a three-year federal protective order prohibiting contact between Spencer and the victim," the release said.

Court records show Spencer divorced his former spouse in Maryland in 2016, and after years of harassment and stalking, the victim moved to a different residence in Maryland, according to the release.

The victim then moved to Maine in 2018, but Spencer continued to harass and threaten her through emails and social media posts, the release stated.

The victim obtained a State of Maine protection order in 2019, according to the release.

"Spencer continued to harass and threaten the victim in violation of the order by sending dozens of emails and harassing posts and threats online," the release said.

The victim also permanently deleted her email account, but Spencer continued to use email messages and social media posts to both indirectly and directly contact her, the release stated.

According to the release, Spencer also used "overt and veiled references to violence and to her physical location," causing the victim to experience "substantial emotional distress."

“Cyberstalking is a serious and traumatizing federal crime, the prosecution of which is a priority for my office,” U.S. Attorney for the District of Maine Darcie N. McElwee said in the release.

Both the Federal Bureau of Investigation and the Westbrook Police Department investigated the incident.