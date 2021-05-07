Resident of Sanford apartment building charged with setting it on fire

Police say Thomas McGinn set fire to the four-unit building on Spruce Street. He was arrested Thursday for arson

SANFORD, Maine — A Sanford man was arrested Thursday and charged with arson in connection with an early morning fire Wednesday in the Spruce Street apartment building he lived in.

Thomas McGinn, 48, lived in the four-unit apartment building at 38 Spruce Street, according to a release from the Maine State Fire Marshal's office.

The building was significantly damaged by the fire, displacing McGinn and the other tenants.

Investigators with the fire marshal's office and the Sanford Police Department arrested McGinn Thursday at the Sanford Police Station and charged him with arson.