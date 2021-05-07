Resident of Sanford apartment building charged with setting it on fire

SANFORD, Maine — A Sanford man was arrested Thursday and charged with arson in connection with an early morning fire Wednesday in the Spruce Street apartment building he lived in.
Thomas McGinn, 48, lived in the four-unit apartment building at 38 Spruce Street, according to a release from the Maine State Fire Marshal's office.
The building was significantly damaged by the fire, displacing McGinn and the other tenants.
Investigators with the fire marshal's office and the Sanford Police Department arrested McGinn Thursday at the Sanford Police Station and charged him with arson.
He remains held on $50,000 bail following an initial appearance Friday in York County Superior Court.