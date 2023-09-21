Report of weapon leads to two arrests in Auburn

The man allegedly approached the caller who reported the incident while displaying the firearm on his waistband.

AUBURN, Maine — A report of a weapon in Auburn led to the arrest of two people Wednesday evening.

At about 5:40 p.m. Wednesday, police received a report of a man with a firearm in the area of 21 Center St., the Auburn Police Department said in a Facebook post. The man allegedly approached the caller who reported the incident while displaying the firearm on his waistband.

The caller gave police a detailed description of the man, and officers searched the area. During the search, a man matching the description was located in a homeless encampment, according to the social media post.

Police identified the man as 40-year-old Gabriel Sanchez, whose last known address is in Lewiston.

"Sanchez has a lengthy criminal history that includes several felony convictions. His most recent conviction is from 2022 when he was convicted for Illegally Possessing a Firearm where he was sentenced to 15 months in prison," the post stated.

An investigation led police to believe the firearm was in Sanchez's tent, and a search warrant was drafted and executed, police said. During the search, police found a Canik .9 mm handgun, as well as five grams of fentanyl powder and "other narcotic equipment."

Sanchez was arrested and charged with Class C illegal possession of a firearm and Class C unlawful possession of scheduled W drugs, according to the Facebook post. He was taken to the Androscoggin County Jail with cash bail set at $2,000.

Police also arrested and charged 46-year-old Crystal Murray, of Lewiston, at the scene on outstanding warrants.

"Murray was wanted for failure to appear in court for numerous drug-related offenses," police said.

No additional details were released.

