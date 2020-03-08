Remains found in Lebanon identified as man that went missing in 2017

Dale Godfrey, 55-years-old of Lebanon, was last seen in April 2017. Monday, the Medical Examiner’s Office confirmed remains found last week are his.

MAINE, USA — The Medical Examiner’s Office confirmed Monday that remains found last week in a wooded area near 340 TM Wentworth Road in Lebanon are Dale Godfrey, 55-years-old of Lebanon.

Godfrey was last seen on April 26, 2017, after leaving his house at 167 Sam Wentworth Road in Lebanon.

The discovery was made by the property owner while preparing to cut the wood lot. A wallet with Godfrey’s identification was discovered close to the remains. Remaining clothing items at the scene matched the clothing description provided when he went missing.

The Medical Examiner’s Office has not released the cause and manner of Godfrey’s death.