BELFAST, Maine — A judge is requiring the Maine Department of Health and Human Services to release more than 1,000 pages of records pertaining to a 10-year-old girl who was beaten to death in February 2018.

An autopsy reports Marissa Kennedy was beaten to death in Stockton Springs. Prosecutors say the girl was “systematically tortured” over several months until her “heart gave out.”

Sharon Carrillo currently faces charges for her alleged role in her daughter’s death.

The child’s stepfather, Julio Carrillo, was sentenced to 55 years in prison in August.

The Bangor Daily News reports the documents will not be released publicly. Only prosecution and defense teams working on the case will have access.

