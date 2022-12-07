Rare guitar stolen from South Portland Guitar Center

Police said the 1960 Gibson Les Paul is worth $6699.

SOUTH PORTLAND, Maine — Police are searching for a rare guitar after it was stolen from Guitar Center in South Portland.

According to a Facebook post made by the South Portland Police Department, a 1960 Gibson Les Paul colored tangerine burst was stolen from the store.

If you have any information related to the stolen guitar, contact Officer Eric Young at eyoung@southportland.org or 207-799-5511 ext. 7210.

"Thank you in advance. And if found, maybe Sgt. Giusto could play it….just once," the post stated.