Man dies after being shot by state trooper during armed confrontation in Franklin County

Shay McKenna did not show up for court this past Monday to be arraigned for allegedly shooting and killing his younger brother in Rumford last year.

RANGELEY PLANTATION, Maine — A man wanted for violation of bail conditions died Wednesday after being shot by a Maine State Police trooper as police were trying to apprehend him.

Shay McKenna, 28, died at the scene, Maine Department of Public Safety spokesperson Shannon Moss said in a release Thursday.

The Maine State Police Major Crimes Unit responded Wednesday to a location in Rangeley Plantation where McKenna was reportedly staying after he was allegedly seen carrying a firearm he was prohibited from possessing, according to Moss.

A search warrant was drafted for the location and the Maine State Police Tactical Team was activated to assist in the arrest, Moss said. The Maine State Police Crisis Negotiation Team was also activated and, after advising McKenna that he was under arrest, McKenna allegedly exited a van in which he was hiding with a ballistic vest and a rifle. Trooper Jeffrey Parks then shot McKenna, according to Moss.

Parks is on administrative leave as the Office of the Maine Attorney General investigates the shooting, which is standard protocol in these circumstances.