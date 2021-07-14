Rainbow crosswalks vandalized in Eastport

EASTPORT, Maine — Police are asking for the public’s help in finding the person who dumped white paint on two rainbow crosswalks in Eastport.

According to Eastport City Manager Kate Devonshire, the vandal was walking on Washington and Water Streets when they dumped the paint on the painted crosswalks late Tuesday night.

The crosswalks were painted on June 28 for Pride Month. Devonshire said police are working to gather information from surrounding sources to identify the suspect.

“This act of vandalism will not be tolerated by City Hall,” she said in an email. “Additionally, this will not be the last painted crosswalk in Eastport - in fact, there is an item on the agenda for a citizen to address Council this evening because he would like to paint two crosswalks supporting the police and fire departments.”