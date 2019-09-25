WESTBROOK, Maine — The Westbrook Police Department is looking for the public’s help in identifying a man who is involved in an investigation.

Detective Ryan Close is trying to identify the male in the photographs as part of a theft case, the department’s Facebook page stated.

NCM

"Calling all Facebook Detectives! It’s been a while, but we need your help!” it says.

If you have any information on the man you can contact Detective Close at 207-854-0644 extension 2421, or email rclose@westbrook.me.us.

Westbrook police want to identify the male in these photographs as part of a theft investigation.

NCM