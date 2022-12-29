Protection order filed after death of Edgecomb toddler

The father of Makinzlee Handrahan’s half siblings has filed a protection from abuse order against Makinzlee’s mother after the child's death.

WISCASSET, Maine — Court documents filed Thursday at the Lincoln County Court House show that Makinzlee Handrahan wasn't the only child living at the Edgecomb home at the time of her death.

The father of Mackinzlee's two older half siblings is now asking for a protection from abuse order against Mackinzlee's mother.

The father of Makinzlee's two older half brothers wrote in a protection from abuse request, "This PFA is only requested on behalf of the children [redacted] due to the ongoing homicide investigation of [redacted] daughter Makinzlee Handrahan on December 25th 2022. We are very concerned for their safety, health, and welfare..."

He then said that the PFA is also requested due to DHHS caseworkers indicating that the two older children will be in jeopardy of going into state custody if they remain with their mother during this investigation.

NEWS CENTER Maine chose to redact the names of the other children, Makinzlee's mother, and the DHHS caseworkers named in the court documents.

In an email to NEWS CENTER Maine, DHHS was unable to comment on if Mackinzlee was known to the department.

"Due to state and federal statutory prohibitions, and to avoid compromising law enforcement’s investigation, the Department is unable to comment on this matter," the email stated.

As of Thursday, police have not made any arrests in connection to this case.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.