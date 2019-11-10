CASTLE HILL, Maine — A Presque Isle man has been charged twice with murder in connection to the Aug. 13 shooting deaths of two men in Castle Hill.

The Aroostook County Grand Jury handed down indictments Friday against Bobby Nightingale, 38, charging him with two counts of murder and six other charges, five of which were related to other incident prior to the deaths.

Nightingale had been in Aroostook County Jail on an unrelated weapons charge since a week after the deaths. He's expected to be arraigned on the new charges sometime next week in Aroostook Superior Court.

The indictments against Nightingale stem from three separate incidents:

Charges in the Aug. 13 deaths of Allen Curtis, 25, and Roger Ellis, 51, along Route 227 in Castle Hill;

2 Counts: Intentional and Knowing Murder

1 Count: Possession of Firearm by a Prohibited Person (Class C)

Charges in an Aug. 5 home invasion at 9 Elm St. in Presque Isle;

1 Count: Burglary (Class A)

1 Count: Robbery (Class A)

1 Count: Possession of Firearm by a Prohibited Person (Class C)

Charges in an Aug. 10 incident at 1961 State Rd. in Castle Hill;

1 Count: Criminal Threatening with a Dangerous Weapon (Class C)

1 Count: Possession of a Firearm by a Prohibited Person (Class C)

The deaths of Curtis and Ellis were investigated by the Aroostook County Sheriff's Department, the Maine Warden Service, the Maine Drug Enforcement Agency, the Maine Forest Service and the Presque Isle Police Department, along with State Police.

