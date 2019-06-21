HOULTON, Maine — A Maine man accused of kicking a man in the face while he was on his knees has been sentenced to nearly four years in prison for manslaughter and aggravated assault.

Twenty-three-year-old Jonathan Limary apologized Thursday to the family of the victim, 44-year-old Jean Bragdon. WAGM-TV reports that he said his actions are "something I live with every day and will continue to live with for the rest of my life."

The two men didn't know each other before that night in Caribou.

Police say Bragdon had been fighting another man in a parking lot, and witnesses say he was on the pavement trying to catch his breath when Limary kicked him.

Bragdon died several weeks later, in November 2017, from post-surgical complications after the hospital discharged him.