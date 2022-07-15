Presque Isle man charged with three counts of arson in Litchfield

39-year-old Robert Bowring of Presque Isle was charged with three counts of arson after an incident in Litchfield Thursday evening, according to a release.

LITCHFIELD, Maine — 39-year-old Presque Isle resident Robert Bowring was charged with three counts of arson in connection to a incident at the Gowell’s Shop n’ Save in Litchfield Thursday evening, according to a news release issued by the Maine Department of Public Safety spokesperson Shannon Moss.

Bowring was arrested without incident at the scene Friday morning and transported to the Kennebec County Jail.

On Thursday, July 14 at approximately 11:45 p.m., the Litchfield Fire Department responded to a report of two trash can fires at the gas pumps at Gowell’s Shop n’ Save on Richmond Road, the release stated.

Authorities reportedly determined the two trash cans and nearby grass had been set on fire, later charging Bowring for three counts of arson in connection to the incident after an investigation.

The Kennebec County Sheriff’s Department, the Maine Forest Service, and the Attorney General’s office assisted the Fire Marshal's office with the investigation.

No further information has been released at this time.