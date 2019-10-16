CARIBOU, Maine — It's been a little more than two months since Roger Ellis, 51, and Allen Curtis, 25, were gunned down in Castle Hill while sitting in Ellis' red 2007 Chevrolet Silverado the night of August 12.

After months of investigating, Maine State Police arrested Bobby Nightingale, 38, of Presque Isle, on Friday, charging him with the two homicides.

Court documents obtained by NEWS CENTER Maine allege Nightingale committed two counts of "intentional or knowing murder" against Ellis and Curtis.

The duo was fatally shot shortly after midnight on August 13 on Route 227 in Castle Hill, according to Maine State Police.

In addition to Ellis' truck, an unregistered ATV was also found at the scene by police. It was described at the time as a 2006 Suzuki LTZ 400, painted black over its original yellow paint with some yellow still visible, and had a very loud exhaust.

One day after the homicides, neighbors on State Road, also Route 227, recalled hearing that loud exhaust the night before to NEWS CENTER Maine.

This is not Nightingale's first run-in with the law.

In 2006, Nightingale was convicted of possession of a firearm by a felon and receiving stolen firearms, according to court documents. These crimes carry a punishment exceeding 1 year in prison.

Nightingale was wanted by Presque Isle Police in May 2018 for a shooting incident where no injuries were reported.

An arrest warrant was issued for Nightingale for aggravated reckless conduct with a firearm.

Nightingale pleaded no contest in May 2019 to that charge for 366 days in jail and was given credit for time served, according to the Aroostook County District Attorney's office.

With knowledge of this prior arrest, family members of the double homicide victims questioned to NEWS CENTER Maine how someone considered "armed and dangerous" in May 2018 would be released to the public.

The DA's office said "he was immediately released because he had completed his sentence for this crime."

At Wednesday's arraignment, Nightingale will also face charges of Burglary, Robbery, and Possession of a Firearm by a Prohibited Person, stemming from a breaking and entering, theft, and assault on August 5, less than two weeks before the homicides, according to court documents.

He is also being charged with Criminal Threatening with a Dangerous Weapon and Possession of a Firearm by a Prohibited Person for threatening another man with a firearm on August 10, just days before the double homicide.

Additionally, Nightingale faces a third charge of Possession of a Firearm by a Prohibited Person for the double homicide.

Nightingale was arrested on these crimes a week after the double homicide and is currently being held without bail.

His attorney on record is John Tebbetts.