PRESQUE ISLE, Maine — A Presque Isle man was arrested Saturday after police searched him as part of his bail conditions.

During the search, police found that Ares Rattray, 22, was in possession of about 22 grams of methamphetamine and $875 in cash.

A search warrant was then executed at Rattray's Allen St. residence, where police said he was living with his 24/7 custodian, Kiley Pelletier. During the search, police said they found methamphetamine, suspected heroin, a rifle, and $5,000.

Rattray was charged with trafficking schedule W drugs and violations of conditions of release. He was transported to Aroostook County Jail.

