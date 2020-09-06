BUFFALO, N.Y. — President Donald Trump is weighing in on the incident involving a Buffalo protester who was injured following a confrontation with Buffalo Police.

Martin Gugino, 75, suffered a head injury after he was pushed by Buffalo Police officers who were trying to clear Niagara Square from protesters.

2 On Your Side's Melissa Holmes spoke to Gugino's attorney, Kelly Zarbone. She said she would issue a full statement later today, but did say, "The President's tweet is utter ridiculousness. There's no truth to the conspiracy theories and claims. Mr. Gugino has been under attack & the President's tweet ratchets it up."

Gugino is still in the hospital. Zarbone issued this statement on Monday about his recovery.

Martin Gugino is still hospitalized and his condition remains largely unchanged. He is in serious but stable condition. Martin has acknowledged and sincerely appreciates the tremendous outpouring of support he has received nationwide. Martin and his family continue to request privacy as they focus on Martin’s health and recovery.

Buffalo Mayor Byron Brown also issued a statement Tuesday morning about the president's tweet.

"The City of Buffalo is focused on healing after several days and nights of calm and constructive meetings and protests about how we take action to achieve racial equity and a good future for our residents and community. We will not be distracted from this urgent work. Our focus on positive change is stronger than ever. My administration remains hopeful that Mr. Gugino will experience a full recovery. And that the officers involved in this incident receive due process under law."

The two officers involved were immediately suspended without pay and later charged with assault. Officers Aaron Torgalski, 39, and Robert McCabe, 32, were both virtually arraigned Saturday morning with assault in the second degree, a class D felony. Erie County District Attorney John Flynn says there is a specific penal law subsection in New York State that says if the victim is 65 years old or older and the perpetrator is 10 years younger, it's a felony.

