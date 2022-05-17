Biden to visit Buffalo shooting scene Tuesday

President Biden will be speaking with victims' families and first responders who assisted at the scene.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — All eyes are on Buffalo, New York, as President Joe Biden and First Lady Dr. Jill Biden are expected to arrive in the city on Tuesday morning to mourn with the community after a deadly shooting that police are calling a hate crime.

The Bidens plan to go to the Tops Friendly Markets supermarket where Saturday's mass shooting occurred to meet with the families of the ten victims and first responders who assisted at the scene.

Later, President Biden will speak at the Delevan-Grider Community Center in Buffalo.

On Sunday, at a law enforcement ceremony in Washington, President Biden urged the country to come together.

"We must all work together to address the hate that remains a stain on the soul of America," he said.

He also praised former Buffalo police officer Aaron Salter, who exchanged gunfire with the accused gunman and was killed in the shooting.

"We paid tribute to all law enforcement officers and their families who understand what it takes [and] what's at risk to save and protect all of us. And that includes paying tribute to the Buffalo police officer Aaron Salter, who gave his life trying to save others when a gunman shot and killed 10 innocent people in a grocery store in Buffalo on Saturday," Biden told a crowd of law enforcement members.

When Biden speaks on Tuesday, he is expected to discuss gun violence and gun control, as a number of New York elected officials are urging his administration to make federal changes.