PARSONSFIELD, Maine — Danielle Emery was arrested Sunday night, accused of repeatedly stabbing a pregnant woman all over an argument on social media.

The argument escalated into a fight between the victim's husband and Emery's fiancée. According to the Sheriff's Office, Emery joined the fight when it appeared her fiancée was losing. This infuriated the victim, deputies said, so she began to fight with Emery. The pregnant woman was stabbed in the abdomen, who is reported to be 20 weeks pregnant.

The victim was rushed to Bridgton Hospital and then taken by LifeFlight to Central Maine Medical Center. As of Monday, there was no update on the condition of the victim.

Danielle Emery was arrested and bail set at $50,000. She will be arraigned via video arraignment Monday morning.