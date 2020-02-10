Pre-schooler in the car during Bangor traffic stop drug bust

Syringes and other drug paraphernalia, along with several grams of suspected methamphetamine were found inside the vehicle; Maine DHHS was notified of the incident.

BANGOR, Maine — A Bangor man was arrested on drug charges on Thursday, Bangor police say.

According to police, around 6 p.m. on Thursday they stopped a car on Center Street that had two adults and a pre-school-aged child in it. In the car, officers found syringes and other drug paraphernalia, along with several grams of suspected methamphetamine.

The Department of Health and Human Services was notified of the incident.

Brian Levesque, 33, of Bangor was arrested and charged with unlawful possession of a Schedule W drug. Police say an investigation is ongoing and additional charges may be applied.

Earlier in the week, the Bangor Police Department made two other drug arrests.

On Monday, police stopped a car on Odlin Road around 10 p.m. The driver initially gave a false name and date of birth, and when checking on the information he gave, police discovered an arrest warrant had been issued for that person.

When confronted about the warrant, the man admitted he was lying and provided his real name. After confirming his real name, officers took him, 40-year-old Christopher Coty of Bangor into custody.

Police say Coty was on bail and driving with a revoked license at the time.

Officers searched the car and seized a large amount of suspected methamphetamine, a loaded handgun, and approximately $3,000 of suspected drug trafficking money. The Maine Drug Enforcement Agency (MDEA) assisted with the investigation.

The MDEA charged Coty and the passenger, Samantha Carter, 31, of Bangor with aggravated trafficking of a Schedule W drug, a Class A felony.

Coty was also charged with operating after habitual offender revocation and with violation of conditions of release. He was out on bail for drug possession and in illegal possession of a firearm.