Possibly armed Shapleigh man on the run after evading police during chase

This is the second vehicle chase Michael Mackie has initiated since September 4. The York County Sheriff's Office said he could be armed and dangerous.

SANFORD, Maine — A man from Shapleigh is on the run after evading police during a motor vehicle chase on Monday, October 5.

Michael Mackie, 22, could be armed and dangerous. The York County Sheriff's Office said they received information from an associate of Mackie's who said Mackie is armed with a firearm and does not intend to go back to jail. A warrant has been issued, charging him with eluding an officer and violation of conditions of release. Bail has been set at $10,000.00.

Mackie is currently out on conditions of bail from a previous motor vehicle pursuit with the York County Sheriff's Office that took place on September 4 in Shapleigh. He was arrested and later bailed out from the Cumberland County Jail.

The chase on October 5 traveled from Shapleigh into Sanford where it was terminated for public safety reasons.

The York County Sheriff's Office believes Mackie is staying in the Sanford-Shapleigh-Lebanon area.

People should not approach Mackie if they see him.