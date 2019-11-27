PORTSMOUTH, N.H. — The Portsmouth Police Department has an active arrest warrant for a man charged with assault.

Marlin Fogg is wanted for Domestic Violence Second Degree Assault, Domestic Violence Assault, Domestic Violence Criminal Restraint and Breach of Bail Conditions charges. Marlin has a history of assault and should not be approached.

Fogg is a white man described as being about 5’10, 195 pounds with brown hair and blue eyes.

Any help or known whereabouts of Fogg can also be reported to the Portsmouth Police Department at 603 436-2145.

Additionally, anonymous tips can be made through Seacoast Crime Stoppers by calling (603) 431-1199, online at www.seacoastcrimestoppers.com or through the "P3" phone app.

Rewards of up to $1,000 may be paid for help solving cases if the information leads to an arrest or indictment of a suspect(s).

