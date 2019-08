PORTSMOUTH, N.H. —

Police in Portsmouth, New Hampshire are investigating an apparent hit and run involving a pedestrian early this morning.



According to a tweet by the department, a woman was hit by a car a little after 1:00 a.m. this morning near 1840 Woodbury Avenue which is near the address of a Verizon store.



Investigators are now trying to identify the victim and they're asking any witnesses to contact them.