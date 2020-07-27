Portland woman injured in Deering Oaks encampment stabbing

PORTLAND, Maine — Early Saturday morning a 22-year-old homeless woman from Portland was stabbed in the homeless camp in Deering Oaks Park.
Portland police say they were called to the encampment in the Rose Garden of the park around 8 a.m. Saturday for reports of a stabbing and found the woman with a cut on her hand. Police say the woman was stabbed with a knife after an argument with another member of the group turned into a physical fight.
Samantha Valez, 39, of Portland was arrested and charged with aggravated assault.
The victim was treated at the scene by MEDCU.
