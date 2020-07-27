x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

Maine's Leading Local News: Weather, Traffic, Sports and more | Maine | NewsCenterMaine.com

crime

Portland woman injured in Deering Oaks encampment stabbing

Police say a 22-year-old woman was stabbed after an argument with another member of the group turned into a physical fight Saturday morning in the park.
Credit: Cumberland County Jail
Samantha Valez, 39, of Portland.

PORTLAND, Maine — Early Saturday morning a 22-year-old homeless woman from Portland was stabbed in the homeless camp in Deering Oaks Park.

Portland police say they were called to the encampment in the Rose Garden of the park around 8 a.m. Saturday for reports of a stabbing and found the woman with a cut on her hand. Police say the woman was stabbed with a knife after an argument with another member of the group turned into a physical fight.

Samantha Valez, 39, of Portland was arrested and charged with aggravated assault.

The victim was treated at the scene by MEDCU.

RELATED: Man injured after car drives into baseball stands and playground at Deering Oaks Park

RELATED: Protest at Portland City Hall to raise awareness of homelessness

RELATED: Portland hears complaints about trash, needles and crowds of people camped out in Deering Oaks

RELATED: City of Portland works to address complaints of people camped out in Deering Oaks Park, offers additional outreach for homeless