Portland woman attacked, another followed close by; police investigating

Portland Police are investigating two separate events that occurred an hour apart just a few blocks away from each other Sunday night.

PORTLAND, Maine — Police are investigating two separate events that happened about an hour apart Sunday night within a few blocks of each other in Portland’s West End neighborhood. Each incident involved a man with a similar description and a similar described car.

A little after 7 p.m. last night near 32 Thomas St., police responded to a report of someone screaming. The officers found a 34-year-old Portland woman who was attacked and suffered injuries to her face.

Police said the woman noticed a car following her and the driver of the car opened the passenger side window and asked for directions and offered a ride. She told police that when she refused, he got out of his car, walked up to her, and punched her in the face several times knocking her to the ground.

He eventually got back in his car and drove away on Carroll Street, towards Vaughan Street. Witnesses told police it looked like he was trying to drag her to his car.

The victim was treated at the scene for minor facial injuries.

The suspect is described as a black male in his 30’s wearing a dark-colored knit cap. He was driving a light-colored, older model Toyota sedan. The victim said he appeared intoxicated and spoke with an accent.

About an hour later, police received another call from a 37-year-old female who said she was walking on Brackett Street toward Spring Street and noticed a car following her. Police said she ignored him and took out her phone to make a call when he called out to get her attention. He then made a U-turn and drove back toward Maine Medical Center.

Her description of the driver, according to police, is a black male, about 30 to 40-years-old and possibly bald. He was driving a gray or silver Toyota Camry with a Texas paper registration.

The police want to remind people to always be aware of your surroundings, stay in well-lit areas, and try to walk in groups when possible. Police say in most situations, you should try and separate yourself from the threat by changing directions, crossing the street or by going into an open business. If those aren’t possible, you should try to get the attention of other people in the area or call 911.

In most situations you should try and separate yourself from the threat by changing directions, crossing the street or entering an open business.