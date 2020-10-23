Portland woman arrested for drug trafficking after allegedly being caught with fentanyl, $2K cash

SCARBOROUGH, Maine — A woman from Portland was arrested Thursday and charged with aggravated trafficking in drugs.
Melissa Hartery, 37, was transported to the Cumberland County Jail.
The Scarborough Police Department’s Special Enforcement Team went to a local motel to investigate a hit and run accident that had occurred in Portland on Oct. 14. Officers said they made contact with Hartery and conducted a bail search of the room, during which they said they located 4.4 ounces of suspected fentanyl and $2,200 cash.